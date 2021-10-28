UAE, Niger discuss promoting bilateral relations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2021) Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, has met with President Mohamed Bazoum of the Republic of Niger in the capital, Niamey, to discuss ways to further boost bilateral ties between the two countries in various fields of common interest.

Sheikh Shakhbout conveyed to President Bazoum the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes for Niger's further progress and development.

The President of Niger, in turn, reciprocated his greetings to the UAE leaders, and his wishes for progress and prosperity to the UAE.

President Mohamed Bazoum lauded the strong and deep-rooted relations between the two countries and the constructive cooperation at all levels, stressing that there are numerous opportunities to enhance them in different fields.

Sheikh Shakhbout, during the meeting, praised the distinguished relations between the UAE and Niger, highlighting both sides' interest in promoting cooperation relations between the two countries as there are many possibilities to develop them across various sectors.

On the other hand, the UAE Minister of State also met with Hassumi Masoudou, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Niger, where they discussed the distinguished bilateral relations between the UAE and Niger and ways to further these relations.