UAE, Niger discuss ties on sidelines of G5 Sahel Summit

N'DJAMENA, Chad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2021) Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, has met with President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger, on the sidelines of the two-day seventh regular session of Heads of State of the G5 Sahel summit in the Chadian capital N’Djamena.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations and ways to further develop them in various fields for the benefit of the two friendly countries and peoples.