UAE, Nigeria to establish joint committee to enhance cooperation

ABUJA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2020) The UAE and Nigeria have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a joint committee to enhance cooperation between the two countries in the political, economic, cultural, judicial, security, commercial and investment fields.

The agreement includes the exchange of experiences to ensure the implementation of agreements, protocols, MoUs, and executive programmes signed between the two countries.

The signing ceremony took place at the General Office of the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the capital, Abuja, where the MoU was signed by Dr.

Fahad Obaid Al Taffaq, UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, and Geoffrey Onyeama, Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The UAE Ambassador conveyed to the Nigerian Foreign Minister the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

Onyeama, in turn, reciprocated his greetings to H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Dr. Anwar Gargash.