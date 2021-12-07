UrduPoint.com

UAE Non-oil Trade Stood At AED18.3 Trillion Over 50 Years: FCSC Report

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 02:15 PM

UAE non-oil trade stood at AED18.3 trillion over 50 years: FCSC report

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2021) The total value of UAE’s non-oil trade over the past 50 years stood at AED18.3 trillion (US$5 trillion), including AED11.8 trillion in imports, AED2.2 trillion in non-oil exports, and AED4.3 trillion in re-exports, according to the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre (FCSC).

The contribution of non-oil exports and re-exports to the UAE’s total non-oil foreign trade grew from 24 percent in 1999, to 36 percent in 2010, and 43 percent and 44 percent in 2019 and 2020 respectively, indicating a significant growth in the UAE’s non-oil foreign trade.

In terms of value, over the past ten years imports grew by 5.8 percent on average, non-oil exports by 13.3 percent and re-exports by 9.6 percent, bringing the total value of the UAE’s non-oil foreign trade in 2020 to AED1.4 trillion (US$382 billion). In comparison, UAE’s total non-oil foreign trade in 1971 stood at AED1.1 billion, in 1991 at AED69.2 billion, and in 2011 at AED927.6 billion.

Related Topics

Exports UAE 2019 2020 From First Capital Securites Corporation Limited Billion

Recent Stories

First case of Omicron detected in Maldives

First case of Omicron detected in Maldives

10 seconds ago
 Shah Rukh Khan with co-star Deepika Padukone to re ..

Shah Rukh Khan with co-star Deepika Padukone to resume shooting of ‘Pathan’

17 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 98 new community cases of COVI ..

New Zealand reports 98 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

12 seconds ago
 Mexico unveils 3.5 bln USD plan to bolster Pemex f ..

Mexico unveils 3.5 bln USD plan to bolster Pemex finances

13 seconds ago
 India's COVID-19 tally rises to 34,648,383 with 6, ..

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 34,648,383 with 6,822 new infections

19 seconds ago
 Domestic adventure "Schemes in Antiques" stays ato ..

Domestic adventure "Schemes in Antiques" stays atop Chinese box office

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.