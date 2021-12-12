UrduPoint.com

UAE Non-Resident Ambassador Presents Copy Of Credentials To Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Paraguay

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 09:30 PM

UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Minister of Foreign Affairs of Paraguay

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2021) Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi, UAE Ambassador to the Argentine Republic, has presented a copy of his credentials to Dr. Euclides Acevedo Candia, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Paraguay, as the UAE Non-Resident Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary.

Al Qamzi also conveyed to Acevedo the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and emphasised that he will exert all efforts to enhance cooperation in all fields to achieve the aspirations of the two friendly countries.

Acevedo reciprocated his greetings to Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and said that the UAE is a promising partner for Paraguay.

He emphasised his country's keenness to develop cooperation with the UAE in various fields.

He also wished Al Qamzi success in performing his duties and strengthening the relations between their countries, stressing his government's readiness to provide all forms of support to facilitate his mission.

Related Topics

UAE Paraguay All Government

Recent Stories

Zayed bin Sultan bin Khalifa, Zaki Nusseibeh unvei ..

1 minute ago
 Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials to Pr ..

Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials to President of Iceland

1 minute ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with President of CNN

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with President of CNN

2 hours ago
 ADFD supports development of new Waste-to-Energy P ..

ADFD supports development of new Waste-to-Energy Plant in Maldives

2 hours ago
 WHO adopts UAE Government accelerators model to ac ..

WHO adopts UAE Government accelerators model to achieve healthcare objectives

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler delivers keynote speech at Global Citize ..

RAK Ruler delivers keynote speech at Global Citizen Forum

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.