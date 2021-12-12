UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Minister of Foreign Affairs of Paraguay

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2021) Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi, UAE Ambassador to the Argentine Republic, has presented a copy of his credentials to Dr. Euclides Acevedo Candia, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Paraguay, as the UAE Non-Resident Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary.

Al Qamzi also conveyed to Acevedo the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and emphasised that he will exert all efforts to enhance cooperation in all fields to achieve the aspirations of the two friendly countries.

Acevedo reciprocated his greetings to Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and said that the UAE is a promising partner for Paraguay.

He emphasised his country's keenness to develop cooperation with the UAE in various fields.

He also wished Al Qamzi success in performing his duties and strengthening the relations between their countries, stressing his government's readiness to provide all forms of support to facilitate his mission.