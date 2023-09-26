Open Menu

UAE Non-Resident Ambassador Presents Credentials To Governor-General Of Papua New Guinea

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2023 | 12:30 PM

PORT MORESBY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2023) Jamal Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Singapore, presented his credentials as UAE Non-Resident Ambassador to Papua New Guinea to Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae, Governor-General of Papua New Guinea, during a ceremony held at Government House in the capital, Port Moresby.

During the meeting, Al Suwaidi conveyed to the Governor-General Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, as well as their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Papua New Guinea.

For his part, Governor-General Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, and expressed his wishes for further growth and prosperity for the government and people of the UAE.

Governor-General Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae wished Al Suwaidi success in his work to strengthen bilateral relations in various fields, stressing his country's readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his duties.

For his part, Al Suwaidi expressed his pride in representing the United Arab Emirates in Papua New Guinea and his keenness to enhance and activate bilateral relations in various fields to serve the interests of the two countries.

