UAE Non-Resident Ambassador Presents Credentials To King Of Eswatini

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 05:15 PM

UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials to King of Eswatini

MBABANE, Eswatini, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2019) During an official ceremony held at the Royal Palace in the capital of Eswatini, Mbabane, His Majesty King Mswati III, King of Eswatini, received the credentials of Khalid Ibrahim Shuhail, who was appointed the Non-Resident Ambassador of the UAE to the kingdom.

Shuhail conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to King Mswati III, stressing the keenness of the UAE to reinforce its overall friendship and cooperation with Eswatini.

King Mswati III sent his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, while wishing Shuhail luck in his work to reinforce the ties between the two countries.

