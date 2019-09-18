UAE Obesity Masterclass V.2 calls for increasing specialist clinics

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2019) DUBAI, 18th September 2019 (WAM) - The UAE Obesity Masterclass V.2 has urged the concerted public and private sectors efforts to address obesity which is a major concern for healthcare systems world over.

The one-day event concluded that stepping up awareness-raising campaigns, enhancing the knowledge, skills and competence of specialised doctors and healthcare professionals, opening new obesity clinics, and holding scientific conferences and workshops, will significantly impact the prevalence of obesity in the UAE.

The participants hailed the UAE government's plans and programmes tailored to combat obesity. The results of the UAE National Health Survey 2017-2018 showed that the prevalence of obesity dropped to 27.8 percent among adults over the age of 18, up from 37.

2 percent in 2010.

Dr. Ayman Hassan, Vice President and UAE General Manager at Novo Nordisk stressed that the objective of the UAE Obesity Masterclass is to support enhancing the treatment of obesity in the UAE, in line with the UAE National Agenda 2021. "The masterclass also aimed to promote obesity treatment and to offer operational guidelines for specialists in relation to establishing obesity clinics and centres," he added.

Dr. Aseel Nassar, Public Affairs Advisor at Novo Nordisk, said, "The discussions covered a wide range of areas, including the management and treatment of obesity, barriers to the early treatment, and the high cost of healthcare systems as well as the complications of not reporting obesity, like other chronic diseases, which are similar in prevalence and health consequences. "