UAE occupies distinguished position in humanitarian field regionally and internationally: Hamdan bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has highlighted the distinguished position the UAE occupies in the field of humanitarian efforts regionally and internationally thanks to the efforts of Emirati volunteers.

The UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, gives volunteer work a significant consideration in its national strategies to promote values of charity, giving and generosity and encourages volunteer initiatives, he affirmed.

In a statement marking International Volunteer Day on 5th December, Sheikh Hamdan said, "The UAE is witnessing continuous momentum in its promotion of certain areas of volunteer work, owing to the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces."

The ERC Chairman highlighted the challenges facing volunteer work and volunteers, especially in areas of armed conflicts while noting that dozens of humanitarian volunteers and workers are killed on an annual basis while performing their sacred duties.

This serious violation of international laws and conventions is a hideous crime against humanity, he noted, adding that the UAE is concerned about the humanitarian situation in several Arab countries, due to the growing violence in the region.

Sheikh Hamdan further stressed that the exposure of volunteers, civilians and relief workers to violence and the obstacles facing the delivery of aid have led to deteriorating humanitarian conditions.

In conclusion, Sheikh Hamdan said, "On this day, we must thank and appreciate the millions of volunteers around the world, especially the recruits of the International Red Cross and Emirates Red Crescent."

The International Volunteer Day was designated by the United Nations in 1985 as an international observance day to celebrate the power and potential of volunteerism. It offers an opportunity for volunteer organisations and individual volunteers to make their contributions visible at local, national and international levels to achieve the Millennium Development Goals and to raise awareness of, and gain recognition for, the contribution they make to their communities.