UAE Offers Citizenship To Peoples From Around The World

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 11 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 02:14 PM

UAE offers citizenship to peoples from around the world

UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad says they have adopted law amendments that allow granting the UAE citizenship to investors, specialized talents & professionals including scientists, doctors, engineers, artists, authors and their families.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 30th, 2021) United Arab Emirates Prime Minister Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoom on Saturday announced UAE citizens for the people from around the world.

Taking to Twitter, UAE PM Mohammad Bin Rashid Al-Maktoom said that they amended the laws that allowed citizenship to the investors, specialized talents & professionals including scientists, doctors, engineers, artists, authors and their families.

He said that the objective of this new policy was to attract talents that could contribute to the development of the country.

“We adopted law amendments that allow granting the UAE citizenship to investors, specialized talents & professionals including scientists, doctors, engineers, artists, authors and their families. The new directives aim to attract talents that contribute to our development journey,”.

In another tweet, Mohammad Bin Rashid Al-Maktoom said that the UAE cabinet, local Emiri courts and executive councils would decide the fate of the eligible people for the citizenship under clear critiera set for each category.

“The UAE cabinet, local Emiri courts & executive councils will nominate those eligible for the citizenship under clear criteria set for each category. The law allows receivers of the UAE passport to keep their existing citizenship,” he further tweeted.

Pakistani citizens with the said criteria could also avail citizenship of the United Arab Emirates like other peoples from around world. Approximately1.5 million people from Pakistan are currently working in UAE and contributing in its development.

