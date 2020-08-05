UrduPoint.com
UAE Offers Condolences Over Victims Of Beirut Explosion

Muhammad Irfan 15 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 11:00 AM

UAE offers condolences over victims of Beirut explosion

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2020) ABU DHABI, 5th August 2020 (WAM) - The United Arab Emirates has offered sincere condolences to the brotherly people of Lebanon over the victims of the explosion that rocked Beirut Port and resulted in the death and injury of numerous people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed sympathy and solidarity with Lebanon in this difficult time and extended condolences to the families of the victims while wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

More Stories From Middle East

