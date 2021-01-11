UAE offers condolences to Indonesia over victims of plane crash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2021) The United Arab Emirates has extended its sincere condolences to the brotherly people of the Republic of Indonesia following the Sriwijaya Air plane crash on Saturday.

In a statement on Monday, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its sympathy with the Indonesian people and government during this difficult time.

The Ministry also offered its condolences to the families of victims and underscored its solidarity with all those affected by the incident.​