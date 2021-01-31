UAE offers condolences to President of Zimbabwe over passing of sister, officials

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2021) The United Arab Emirates has extended its condolences to Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe, over the recent passing of his sister and a number of Zimbabwean officials, including the Ambassador of Zimbabwe to the UAE, Jethro Ndlovu.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its appreciation for Ambassador Ndlovu’s efforts to strengthen the bonds of solidarity and friendship between the UAE and Zimbabwe during his tenure.

The Ministry also extended its sympathies to the family members and colleagues of the deceased.