UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Offers Condolences To President Of Zimbabwe Over Passing Of Sister, Officials

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 06:30 PM

UAE offers condolences to President of Zimbabwe over passing of sister, officials

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2021) The United Arab Emirates has extended its condolences to Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe, over the recent passing of his sister and a number of Zimbabwean officials, including the Ambassador of Zimbabwe to the UAE, Jethro Ndlovu.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its appreciation for Ambassador Ndlovu’s efforts to strengthen the bonds of solidarity and friendship between the UAE and Zimbabwe during his tenure.

The Ministry also extended its sympathies to the family members and colleagues of the deceased.

Related Topics

UAE Zimbabwe United Arab Emirates Family

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince ..

45 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences on death o ..

45 minutes ago

Aqdar Adventures Initiative continues to plant man ..

46 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives CEO of National Fuel Agency

46 minutes ago

Zayed University’s incubated start-up ‘Takalam ..

46 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid chairs Board of Directors meetin ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.