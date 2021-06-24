UAE offers foreign investors many incentives, facilities: Pakistani businesswoman tells WAM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2021) The UAE has become a preferred destination for businesses from all over the world due to its ideal investment environment along with its advanced and sophisticated infrastructure, a Pakistani entrepreneur said.

Anum Baqai, director of Onlinist.com, a full-service boutique digital agency based in Dubai, in an exclusive interview with the Emirates news Agency (WAM), said that the UAE offers foreign investors many incentives and facilities. "The distinguished location, advanced infrastructure, as well as political, economic security and social stability have made the UAE a pioneer in attracting investors," she added.

She pointed out that the country is a global destination for hosting and organising various international events and exhibitions.

Baqai, who is also the Vice-Chairman of the Women's Empowerment Committee in the Dubai-based Pakistan Business Council, said that her role is to support women, especially Pakistanis, to invest in the UAE and help them build partnerships and promote themselves better. She added that the UAE government has launched several initiatives aimed at supporting investors and helping them to overcome the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She also highlighted the measures taken by the UAE to find long-term solutions, such as issuing a golden residency visa, which represents an important opportunity that would enhance investor confidence and increase investments in the country.

"The new residency laws that allow foreigners to fully own projects have strengthened our confidence in the country. Many investors from across the world come to Dubai to invest, and these decisions have had a positive impact on the business community and will lead to a lot of achievements in the future," the Pakistani entrepreneur said.

The UAE has achieved leadership in applying modern technologies at an early stage, where the country's leadership has launched the appropriate initiatives and taken the necessary steps for that, she added.

Baqai pointed out that the UAE will have a bright future with the convening of the Expo 2020 Dubai in early October, and "we have great expectations and are certain of the success of this event."

Anum Baqai expressed her happiness to be in the UAE, where she has been residing for 11 years while praising the UAE's efforts in providing the COVID-19 for everyone on its land.