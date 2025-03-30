UAE Offers Humanitarian Aid To Support Sudanese Refugees In Chad
Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2025 | 05:02 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2025) The United Arab Emirates continues to support relief and humanitarian aid efforts for Sudanese refugees in the Republic of Chad, as part of the country’s commitment to alleviate the suffering of the most impacted refugee families, and support host communities in Chad during the holy month of Ramadan.
The UAE Aid Coordination Office in Chad’s capital, N’Djamena, distributed 5,000 food packages to support the Iftar program, including 3,500 packages for Sudanese refugees in Tréguine and Breidjing refugee camps in Ouaddaï region, eastern Chad, benefiting 20,000 people.
Furthermore, 1,500 food packages and 33 tonnes of dates were distributed in N’Djamena and its suburbs, in cooperation with Chad's Minister of Social Action, Solidarity and Humanitarian Affairs, which benefited approximately 30,000 people.
Rashid Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Chad, stated, “The UAE implements extensive efforts to provide the necessary humanitarian aid for Sudanese refugees in neighboring countries while supporting the host communities, enhancing their ability to deliver humanitarian responses and contributing to supporting social and economic stability, through the delivery of essential supplies. This is of particular prominence during the holy month of Ramadan, which is in line with the legacy of the late founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who was committed to providing support and assistance, to meet the needs of families in need across the world, during the holy month of Ramadan.”
Recent Stories
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese refugees in Chad
Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers
UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla mosque
RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla
Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed mosque in Fujairah
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer in Al Zaher Palace mosque
Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Badi’ Musalla
UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dh ..
UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..
UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Motleb bin Abdullah Al-Nafisah
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Zaher Palace mosqu ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers3 minutes ago
-
UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese refugees in Chad3 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers3 minutes ago
-
UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla mosque4 minutes ago
-
RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla4 minutes ago
-
Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed mosque in Fujairah4 minutes ago
-
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer in Al Zaher Palace mosque5 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Badi’ Musalla5 minutes ago
-
UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi5 minutes ago
-
UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Islamic nations on Eid ..6 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Motleb bin Abdullah Al-Nafisah6 minutes ago
-
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Zaher Palace mosque6 minutes ago