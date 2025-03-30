Open Menu

UAE Offers Humanitarian Aid To Support Sudanese Refugees In Chad

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2025 | 05:02 PM

UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese refugees in Chad

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2025) The United Arab Emirates continues to support relief and humanitarian aid efforts for Sudanese refugees in the Republic of Chad, as part of the country’s commitment to alleviate the suffering of the most impacted refugee families, and support host communities in Chad during the holy month of Ramadan.

The UAE Aid Coordination Office in Chad’s capital, N’Djamena, distributed 5,000 food packages to support the Iftar program, including 3,500 packages for Sudanese refugees in Tréguine and Breidjing refugee camps in Ouaddaï region, eastern Chad, benefiting 20,000 people.

Furthermore, 1,500 food packages and 33 tonnes of dates were distributed in N’Djamena and its suburbs, in cooperation with Chad's Minister of Social Action, Solidarity and Humanitarian Affairs, which benefited approximately 30,000 people.

Rashid Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Chad, stated, “The UAE implements extensive efforts to provide the necessary humanitarian aid for Sudanese refugees in neighboring countries while supporting the host communities, enhancing their ability to deliver humanitarian responses and contributing to supporting social and economic stability, through the delivery of essential supplies. This is of particular prominence during the holy month of Ramadan, which is in line with the legacy of the late founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who was committed to providing support and assistance, to meet the needs of families in need across the world, during the holy month of Ramadan.”

