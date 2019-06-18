UrduPoint.com
UAE Offers Lab Equipment To Tackle Dengue Outbreak In Aden, Yemen

Tue 18th June 2019 | 06:15 PM

UAE offers lab equipment to tackle dengue outbreak in Aden, Yemen

ADEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2019) The United Arab Emirates yesterday provided laboratory equipment to the National Centre of Public Health Laboratories of the Yemeni Ministry of Health to confront the dengue epidemic in Aden, Yemen.

Mohammed Al Shehhi, ERC Representative in Yemen, said that these supplies will serve the laboratory to examine patients diagnosed with dengue, which has spread again in Aden and some neighbouring provinces.

