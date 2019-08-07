UrduPoint.com
UAE Official Meets With Philippine Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 36 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 04:45 PM

UAE Minister of State Zaki Nusseibeh received on Wednesday the Ambassador of the Philippines to the UAE, Hjayceelyn M. Quintana

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2019) UAE Minister of State Zaki Nusseibeh received on Wednesday the Ambassador of the Philippines to the UAE, Hjayceelyn M. Quintana.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation officials and Embassy representatives were also present during the meeting.

Nusseibeh welcomed the new Ambassador, expressing his hopes that cultural and diplomatic ties between the two countries are further advanced.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral ties between the UAE and the Philippines and means to advance them, particularly in cultural cooperation.

Nusseibeh and Quintana also engaged in discussions surrounding regional and international developments and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

