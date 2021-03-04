UAE officially requests hosting qualifiers of World Cup 2022, 2023 AFC Asian Cup

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2021) The UAE Football Association (UAEFA) revealed today they have officially filed a request to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to host the remaining matches of the joint qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and Asia 2023 for Group G, which includes the national teams of UAE, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.

These will run within a group system on June 3rd-15th instead of March and June, the date which had been postponed due to unstable health conditions in the Asian continent.

UAEFA Secretary-General, Mohammed bin Hazam, said, "The UAE candidacy file meets all the standards, conditions and requirements set by the continental federation, including stadiums, residences, referees and officials of the AFC, in addition to a high-quality health protocol that guarantees everyone’s safety.

"

He added that the UAEFA identified the Zabeel (Al Wasl) and Al Maktoum (Al Nasr) stadiums to host the matches, while hotels and training venues have been carefully selected.

The Secretary-General noted that the UAEFA has coordinated with the competent authorities in the country about hosting qualifying matches, which, he said, are of great importance to the UAE national team, who "aspire to win all matches to ensure passage to the second and decisive stage of the qualifiers."

He indicated that the UAEFA board of Directors is keen to provide all support for the Whites in their qualifying campaign to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of all Emirati fans.