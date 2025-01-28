UAE officials call for greater participation in ‘Zero Bureaucracy Award’

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) During a recent meeting of the Zero Government Bureaucracy (ZGB) Programme, hosted by the Ministry of Interior in collaboration with the Prime Minister's Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, officials stressed the importance of encouraging greater participation from government employees and teams in the 'Zero Bureaucracy Award’.

Launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the award honours entities that simplify government processes, reduce regulatory burdens, and conserve financial resources, aligning with the UAE’s vision for progressive, people-centred governance.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Major General Salem Ali Mubarak Al Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary for Resources and Support Services at the Ministry of Interior; Mohammed bin Taliah, Chief of Government Services of the UAE Government; Major General Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, Commander-in-Chief of Umm Al Qaiwain Police; Major General Mohammed Ahmed bin Ghanim Al Kaabi, Commander-in-Chief of the Fujairah Police; Brigadier General Nasser Khadem Al Kaabi, Director General of Happiness at the Ministry of Interior; and representatives from various Federal and local government entities.

Huda Al Hashimi, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs, highlighted the expansive scope of the ‘Zero Bureaucracy Award’, which includes participation from 30 federal agencies and 600 teams, with total prizes amounting to AED7 million.

She called for active participation to achieve tangible and lasting outcomes that reflect the UAE's ambitious governance agenda.

Bin Taliah reiterated that simplifying redundant administrative and service delivery procedures is integral to the UAE leadership’s vision of achieving world-class government operations.

He highlighted the ZGB Programme’s role, led by the Emirates Programme for Excellence in Government Services, in fostering cross-entity collaboration to meet this objective.

The seven categories of the ‘Zero Bureaucracy Award highlight efforts in reducing bureaucratic challenges. These include ‘Zero Bureaucracy Champions,’ for measurable reductions in bureaucracy; ‘Social Impact,’ for improving quality of life by alleviating administrative burdens; and ‘Economic Impact,’ for removing obstacles that generate tangible economic benefits.

Other categories, such as ‘Community Engagement,’ reward initiatives that enhance public trust, while ‘Government Partnership’ celebrates successful public-private collaborations. ‘Innovation in Eliminating Bureaucracy’ and ‘Humanitarian Impact’ honour creativity and empathy in addressing unique cases and advancing governance.

The award’s evaluation framework is built on three key criteria: impact, objectives, and enablers. Impact assesses the positive outcomes for individuals, organisations, and the private sector. Objectives measure alignment with the ZGB Programme’s goals, while enablers evaluate operational efficiency, stakeholder engagement, and innovation.

The evaluation process includes three stages: qualification at the category level, where initiatives are assessed for their effectiveness; shortlisting at the federal government level; and final selection of winners, who are recognised for their exceptional contributions.