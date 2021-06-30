‏UAE officials commemorate inauguration of Israeli Embassy in Abu Dhabi

‏ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2021) UAE officials have commemorated the inauguration of the Embassy of the State of Israel in Abu Dhabi as a step towards further strengthening bilateral ties since the signing of the historic Abraham Accords by the UAE and Israel in September 2020.

‏The Israeli Embassy was officially inaugurated on Tuesday, June 29, by Yair Lapid, Foreign Minister of Israel, in the first-ever visit by an Israeli minister to the UAE. The event also saw the participation of Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, UAE Minister of Culture and Youth.

‏In their remarks on the occasion, the ministers stated, "The UAE and Israel have inspired others in the region to follow suit for work towards a lasting peace in the region.

"

‏The ministers reiterated that "With the opening of the Israeli Embassy in Abu Dhabi, we will further drive growth and widen channels of collaboration across all key sectors. In turn, the friendship between the peoples will flourish, linking two of the region’s most prominent engines of innovation and development."

‏It is worth noting that in the wake of the Abraham Accords of last year, which formally established relations between the UAE and Israel, the two countries have engaged in high-level cooperation in the political, economic, and cultural fields, including in the areas of health, technology, education, investment, tourism, and aviation, as well as diplomatic and consular coordination.