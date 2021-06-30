‏UAE officials commemorate inauguration of Israeli consulate in Dubai

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2021) UAE officials have commemorated the inauguration of the Consulate General of the State of Israel in Dubai as a step towards further strengthening bilateral ties since the signing of the historic Abraham Accords by the UAE and Israel in September 2020.

The Consulate General of Israel was inaugurated today by Yair Lapid, Foreign Minister of Israel, in the first-ever visit by an Israeli minister to the UAE. The event also saw the participation of Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications.

In his welcoming remarks, Omar Al Olama stated, "As we look to a comprehensive recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic which the UAE and Israel have faced as close partners in scientific and technological innovation we expect bilateral exchange to rapidly expand.

The Consulate General of Israel in Dubai will provide essential services to Israeli visitors to the UAE and those seeking to travel from the UAE to Israel."

"Ultimately, the warm ties between the UAE and Israel are slated to grow in many areas, and in the coming period, our two countries will usher in the next phase of bilateral cooperation," Al Olama added.

It is worth noting that in the wake of the Abraham Accords of last year, which formally established relations between the UAE and Israel, the two countries have engaged in high-level cooperation in the political, economic, and cultural fields, including in the areas of health, technology, education, investment, tourism, and aviation, as well as diplomatic and consular coordination.