UAE officials discuss solutions to global challenges at World Policy Conference

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2021) ABU DHABI, 3rd October 2021 (WAM) – A number of ministers and officials from the United Arab Emirates have participated in the World Policy Conference, hosted in Abu Dhabi, to share the geopolitical, cultural, and economic priorities of the country.

Founded in 2008 by Thierry de Montbrial, Chairman of the French Institute of International Relations, the World Policy Conference held its fourteenth edition from October 1-3, 2021 in the UAE for the first time. The World Policy Conference brings together top-level decision-makers, academics, and opinion leaders from over 40 countries to discuss solutions to contemporary global challenges and forge bonds between key international actors.

UAE officials participating in the World Policy Conference included Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and UAE officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Khalifa Shaheen Almarar, Minister of State; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; and Salem Mohammed Al Zaabi, Director of the International Security Cooperation Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Dr. Gargash participated in a discussion with Thierry de Montbrial on geopolitical issues on Saturday, October 2. During his participation, Gargash addressed regional and international challenges, noting "Confrontation is not the way forward. Rather, conversation is the way forward. The UAE is exerting all efforts to maintain dialogue between states. The Abraham Accords are emblematic of this: the Accords have been a success in breaking the psychological barrier to peace and strengthening the economic and people-to-people benefits that all can reap."

"The UAE has historically played a significant role as a mediator and facilitator, and our priority is on maintaining the fabric of trust in the international community in order to encourage positive engagement between states," Dr. Gargash added.

In his participation in a workshop on Africa held on Saturday, Sheikh Shakhbout Al Nahyan reviewed the UAE’s efforts to strengthen partnerships throughout the African continent, pointing to the ways in which the UAE has expanded economic and political relations with African states in recent years.

Sheikh Shakhbout remarked, "We are excited to enter a new era, post COVID-19, when we will be able to build stronger partnerships across Africa with the hopes of creating a better future for our countries and regions a future built on stability, security, and sustainability. We understand that the only way to achieve this is through dialogue, open channels of communication, the exchange of information and knowledge, and above all, the development of strategic partnerships that are mutually beneficial."

Almarar, during a session entitled "Middle East and External Powers" held on Sunday, October 3, underscored the UAE’s commitment to reinforcing regional stability and security through a multilateral, rules-based approach in coordination with its international partners.

In his remarks, Almarar stated, "We have to acknowledge that there are legitimate concerns and legitimate interest among world powers in the development of the middle East insofar as security and stability are concerned There is consensus among Arab countries that any malicious intervention in crises in the region can make a very complex situation more complex. Therefore, we feel it is necessary to promote stability, security, and the peaceful resolution of conflicts."

Al Hashemy attended virtually to highlight the UAE’s hosting of Expo 2020 Dubai, stating, "I am proud to share with you all that yesterday’s opening of Expo 2020 Dubai was one that exemplified the years of hard work and aspirations of the UAE and all participating countries and organizations. With 192 participating countries, Expo 2020 Dubai will act as a global platform dedicated to bringing people, nations, and communities together to build bridges, enable action, and inspire real-life solutions to real-world challenges for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. It is also an opportunity for humanity to convene in the spirit of hope, optimism, and positive change for the future."

Al Zaabi participated in a session on "Afghanistan and the Sahel" on Sunday. During his participation, Al Zaabi reviewed the UAE’s efforts to address the humanitarian and security situations in areas currently experiencing conflict, remarking, "The historic importance of Afghanistan cannot be understated, nor can its impact on the regional climate for security and stability."