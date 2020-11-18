UAE officials participate in '2020 Ministerial to Advance Freedom of Religion'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2020) Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, has joined other UAE officials in participating in the 2020 Ministerial to Advance Freedom of Religion or Belief.

The UAE delegation also included Yacoub Yousef Al Hosani, Assistant Minister for International Organisations Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Ahmed Al Jarman, Assistant Minister for Human Rights and International Law at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Hosted by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland, Zbigniew Rau, the virtual conference set out to discuss the most current and pressing issues related to the freedom of religion or belief around the world. This year’s events included additional discussions on efforts to promote and protect religious freedom against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference, which was held over two days from November 16-17, 2020, was dedicated to ministerial-level engagement and civil society organisations. Speakers included Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State of the United States; Piotr Wawrzyk, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland; and Samuel Brownback, US Ambassador at Large for Religious Freedom.

General sessions included discussions on upholding human rights issues in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, exploring the relationship between the freedom of religion or belief and security, and ensuring inclusive development by protecting religious freedom.