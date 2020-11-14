UAE officials participate in Paris Peace Forum to discuss innovative global solutions

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2020) Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, led the United Arab Emirates delegation’s participation in the Paris Peace Forum.

The event, held from November 11-13, 2020, is an annual forum that brings together participants from civil society, government, and the private sector to focus on innovative solutions for tomorrow.

The UAE delegation also included Yacoub Yousef Al Hosani, Assistant Minister for International Organisations Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mohammed Helal Al Shehhi, Director of the European Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ali Abdullah Al Ahmed, UAE Ambassador to France.

The virtual third edition of the Paris Peace Forum was also attended by French President Emmanuel Macron as participants discussed the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to promote a sustainable recovery. The forum included numerous discussion sessions and project pitches on a selection of governmental initiatives and was headlined by three major events.

Panels included discussions on governance frameworks, multilateralism, sustainable cities, humanitarian investments, peace and development programs, and more.