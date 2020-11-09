UAE oil reserves reach 97.8b barrels in 2019

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2020) ABU DHABI, 8th November 2020 (WAM) - The UAE’s overall crude oil reserves reached 97.8 billion barrels in 2019, according to figures released today by the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority, FCSA.

The figures showed that the country's production of crude oil stood at 3.

058 million barrels per day (bpd) during the same period.

FCSA also reported that natural gas production in the UAE reached 109.8 billion cubic feet in 2019.

The country's overall refining capacity reached 1.127 bpd in 2019, including 817,000 bpd at Al Ruwais Refinery and 85,000 at Abu Dhabi Refinery (previously called Umm Al Nar). Jebel Ali and Fujairah refineries processed 140,000 and 85,000 bpd respectively.