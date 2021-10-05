UAE Olympic team beat Lebanese counterparts 3-0 in West Asian Championship

DAMMAM, Saudi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2021) The UAE Olympic football team beat Lebanese counterparts 3-0 in Group B in the West Asian Championship for Olympic teams The tie took place Monday, at Prince Muhammad Bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, at the start of the two teams’ matches for Group B in the second West Asian Championship for Olympic teams in football.

Saeed Al Kaabi, Abdullah Al Naqbi, scored the first and second goals before Ahmed Jamil added the third in the second half.