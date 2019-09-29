UAE, Oman boosting ties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2019) The UAE Ambassador to Oman Mohammed Sultan Saif Alsowaidi has met with the Omani Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs Sayyid Badr bin Saud Al Busaidi and discussed means of bolstering mutual cooperation in a number of areas.

During the meeting, Alsowaidi delivered an invitation from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to Minister Al Busaidi to attend the 16th edition of Dubai Airshow 2019, which is scheduled to be held in November.