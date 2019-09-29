UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE, Oman Boosting Ties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 01:45 PM

UAE, Oman boosting ties

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2019) The UAE Ambassador to Oman Mohammed Sultan Saif Alsowaidi has met with the Omani Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs Sayyid Badr bin Saud Al Busaidi and discussed means of bolstering mutual cooperation in a number of areas.

During the meeting, Alsowaidi delivered an invitation from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to Minister Al Busaidi to attend the 16th edition of Dubai Airshow 2019, which is scheduled to be held in November.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Oman Rashid Saud November 2019 From

Recent Stories

Filipino sand artist creates tribute for UAE’s s ..

2 hours ago

UAE foreign minister, Turkmenistani minister meet ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 29, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

UAE Press: Eliminating N-weapons a global duty

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed delivers UAE&#039;s statement a ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.