Open Menu

UAE, Oman Sign MoU For Good Governance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2025 | 04:00 PM

UAE, Oman sign MoU for good governance

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2025) ABU DHABI, 14th September, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE Accountability Authority (UAEAA) and the State Financial and Administrative Audit Authority of Oman signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance joint cooperation in the field of oversight and develop mechanisms for good governance.

The MoU was signed during a meeting between Humaid Obaid Abushibs, President of the UAE Accountability Authority, and Sheikh Ghosn Hilal Al Alawi, Chairman of the State Financial and Administrative Audit Authority of Oman, in Abu Dhabi.

The MoU underscores the two countries' commitment to consolidating the principles of transparency, integrity, and accountability, and enhancing their role in protecting public resources and supporting sustainable development.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Oman September

Recent Stories

Businesses from Asia account for 58% of companies ..

Businesses from Asia account for 58% of companies attracted by Dubai Internation ..

51 seconds ago
 UAE, Oman sign MoU for good governance

UAE, Oman sign MoU for good governance

58 seconds ago
 International Charity Organisation launches develo ..

International Charity Organisation launches development, service projects in Syr ..

31 minutes ago
 Hotel establishments welcome more than 16 million ..

Hotel establishments welcome more than 16 million guests in H1-2025

31 minutes ago
 'Lippo De Carrere' wins UAE President’s Cup for ..

'Lippo De Carrere' wins UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Don ..

46 minutes ago
 Over 1.4 billion accounts hacked monthly worldwide ..

Over 1.4 billion accounts hacked monthly worldwide: Cyber Security Council

3 hours ago
UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys co ..

UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys condolences over victims of boat ..

3 hours ago
 Fiery accident leaves 15 dead in Mexico's Yucatan ..

Fiery accident leaves 15 dead in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula

4 hours ago
 4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia

4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia

5 hours ago
 MBZUAI global hub for AI knowledge, innovation

MBZUAI global hub for AI knowledge, innovation

5 hours ago
 Korea reports 1st highly pathogenic bird flu case ..

Korea reports 1st highly pathogenic bird flu case for this year

6 hours ago
 China unveils three-year action plan to boost new- ..

China unveils three-year action plan to boost new-type energy storage

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East