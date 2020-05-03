UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE-Oman Ties 'eternal And Growing': UAE Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 02:15 PM

UAE-Oman ties 'eternal and growing': UAE Ambassador

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2020) Mohammed Sultan Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Oman, hailed relations between the UAE and Oman as historic and based on family ties, lineage, and common history.

In a statement to the Oman news Agency, Al Suwaidi said these ties were ''eternal'' and ''growing steadily.

'' According to Al Suwaidi, the two countries maintain regular coordination in many trade and investment activities, including agriculture and fisheries, given Oman’s rich natural resources.

He also noted continued cooperation in combating the improper use of chemical materials in agriculture. Many committees have been set up to tackle the issue, he added.

Related Topics

Agriculture UAE Oman Family

Recent Stories

UAE condemns North Sinai attack, expresses solidar ..

2 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 3, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

No fines or closures, and 474 outlets fully compli ..

13 hours ago

ADDED calls on mall managements, shoppers to commi ..

13 hours ago

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 2,664, 561 new cases d ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.