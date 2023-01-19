UrduPoint.com

UAE One Of Leading Countries Globally In Combatting Terrorism

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2023 | 01:00 PM

UAE one of leading countries globally in combatting terrorism

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2023) For the fourth consecutive year, the United Arab Emirates has maintained its position and first place in the Global Terrorism Index (GTI).

The UAE is considered one of the safest of several countries that take effective measures to combat terrorist and extremist activities, and one of the safest countries in the world with a "very low" risk of the spread of terrorist activities.

The ranking was based on the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) findings, which is responsible for the index and publishes its results annually.

The Global Terrorism Index is one of the indicators monitored by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC). Its data is supported by the Ministry's Global Peace and Stability Initiative.

Under this initiative, the Index data has been supported by communication from the Ministry with influential international sources such as the United Nations and international organisations, specialised research institutes and centres, and the Institute for Economics and Peace.

MOFAIC also provides national reports on the UAE's efforts to combat terrorism, illustrating the Ministry's active role, concerned agencies, and governmental technical committees in the fight against extremism.

The Global Terrorism Index provides a comprehensive summary of the global trends and patterns that have influenced terrorism over the past two decades, based on an analysis of various social and economic conditions and influential geopolitical factors.

