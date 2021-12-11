UrduPoint.com

UAE Opens Attaché For Education And Technology Sciences In Egypt

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2021) Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, has opened the UAE Attaché for Education and Technology Sciences in Egypt, to introduce a paradigm shift in the joint action and cooperation and exchange of expertise between the higher education institutions in both countries.

Hussain Al Hammadi said the new entity would also provide high-quality services and follow up academic paths of Emirati students studying in Egypt and meet their needs.

Al Hammadi added, "The attaché will serve as an effective point of liaison and incubator for our students studying in the Arab Republic of Egypt. It comes under the directives of the wise leadership and its keen interest in devoting the best frameworks of cooperation and building bridges of communication between sister countries, and to promote joint educational work paths to unify efforts to provide a stimulating learning environment for our students that prepares them for the future.

It will also strengthen communications and academic and cultural exchange between Emirati and Egyptian higher education and scientific research institutions and draft joint agreements, he further added.

The opening ceremony was attended Abdul Rahman Mohammad Al Hammadi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Education for Performance Improvement; Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (ACTVET); Sheikh Dr. Ammar bin Nasser Al Mu'alla, Attaché of Education and Technology Sciences in Egypt; Colonel Saif Al Mansoori, Military Attaché at the UAE Embassy, and Prof. Muhammad Mustafa Latif, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Universities in Egypt.

