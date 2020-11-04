UAE opens Consulate General in Moroccan city of Laayoune

LAAYOUNE, Morocco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2020) The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday opened its consulate general in Laayoune, southern Morocco.

This followed a recent telephone conversation between His Majesty King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, in which His Highness informed King Mohammed VI of the UAE's decision to open the consulate general in the City of Laayoune, reflecting the country's firm position in standing with Morocco in its genuine causes in regional and international fora.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation announced the opening of the UAE Consulate General in Laayoune in a speech via videoconferencing.

Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates; and Saeed Ahmed Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco, unveiled the commemorative plaque marking the opening of the UAE consulate in the presence of representatives of the diplomatic corps in Laayoune and officials of the local authorities in the city.

Sheikh Abdullah said, "I am pleased to convey to you the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

"I would like to emphasise that the UAE is keen to develop and strengthen its bilateral relations with brotherly and friendly countries and build bridges of communication and cooperation with them to serve the interests and aspirations of our countries and peoples and contribute to development and progress at various levels. The UAE has established distinguished relations with brotherly and friendly countries through its approach and policy based on mutual respect, trust, and constructive cooperation and promoting world peace and stability."

"The UAE's position is firm in standing with brotherly Morocco in its genuine causes in regional and international fora, and we consider this to be a reflection of the sincere brotherly bonds and the fruitful cooperation and active solidarity that unite the UAE and the Kingdom of Morocco," Sheikh Abdullah added.

"Based on the decision of the UAE's wise leadership, I am pleased to announce the opening of the Consulate General of UAE in the Moroccan city of Laayoune, and in this regard, I would like to point out that this step is a reflection of the UAE's long-standing historical relations and a strategic partnership based on the highest levels established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and King Hassan II since 1971 and strengthened by the UAE's participation in the ‘Green March.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed said, "It is also a continuation of a brilliant journey of the unity of destiny and continuous cooperation supported by the leadership of the two countries. The opening of a UAE consulate in Laayoune will be one of the positive results of the established relationship between the two brotherly countries, and its presence in the Moroccan region will give a major boost to bilateral relations."

Moreover, Sheikh Abdullah stressed that the UAE values the leading role of His Majesty King Mohammed VI in coordinating and consulting with the UAE leadership to help achieve security, stability, and peace in the region, supporting international efforts to resolve conflicts and crises at the regional and global levels, and exchanging views to reach a common vision through which both societies can live a decent life filled with optimism and hope while overcoming the challenges that hinder their development.

Sheikh Abdullah added, "I am pleased to commend the level of communication and coordination between senior officials of both countries and their active role in bringing the bilateral relationship to these heights in various fields. It is important to pursue coordination between both countries in regional and international fora and in bilateral relations."

He expressed the hope that the UAE Consulate in Laayoune would play an important role in promoting positive opportunities towards expanding areas of mutual interest and deepening channels of bilateral cooperation.

For his part, Said Ahmed Al Dhaheri underlined that the opening of the Consulate General of the UAE in Laayoune affirms the constant and sincere keenness of the UAE's wise leadership to strengthen brotherly relations and solidarity with the Kingdom of Morocco and the concrete expression of the UAE's support for Moroccan sovereignty over its southern regions and support for the Moroccan initiative to implement autonomy as a realistic solution to achieve stability, development, and prosperity.

He added that the opening of the UAE consulate in Laayoune would strengthen bilateral relations at all levels of trade, economic, investment and cultural exchange between the two brotherly countries, stressing the joint concern of the leadership of the two countries to further develop relations in order to serve and promote their common interests.

He praised pioneering reforms carried out by His Majesty King Mohammed VI in the southern regions of Morocco, praising urban and economic development in Laayoune thanks to His Majesty's efforts to promote this region and make it a strategic bridge to Africa.