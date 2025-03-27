Open Menu

UAE Organises Eid Al Fitr Celebrations For Workers Across Country

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2025 | 03:45 PM

UAE organises Eid Al Fitr celebrations for workers across country

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025) The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) is organising social and recreational events for workers during the Eid Al Fitr holiday under the slogan “Our Workers, the Pulse of Our Business” in 10 different locations across the UAE.

The events are held in collaboration with the ministry’s partners, including the Ministry of Interior, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security, the General Commands of Abu Dhabi Police, Dubai Police, Sharjah Police, and municipalities across the country.

Additionally, Abu Dhabi Ports Group; the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, Dubai Civil Defence, the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs in the Emirate of Dubai, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Sharjah’s Labour Standards Development Authority, the National Ambulance, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, and Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ).

The celebratory activities form part of the ministry’s ongoing commitment to including workers in all national celebrations, events, and holidays to enhance their social integration, in line with its vision to ensure their happiness, quality of life, and well-being, while highlighting their vital role in the country’s sustainable development.

The programme includes entertainment activities, competitions, and prizes awarded to workers at each event location.

Related Topics

Police Holidays UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Sharjah RTA Citizenship Event All Labour

Recent Stories

Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ ..

Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

44 seconds ago
 AD Ports Group to develop petroleum storage termin ..

AD Ports Group to develop petroleum storage terminal at Khalifa Port

54 seconds ago
 AQUA Properties contributes AED1 million to Father ..

AQUA Properties contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

1 minute ago
 Prescott Real Estate Development contributes 6 res ..

Prescott Real Estate Development contributes 6 residential units to support 'Fat ..

2 minutes ago
 Jafza expands Logistics Park with AED90 million in ..

Jafza expands Logistics Park with AED90 million investment t

2 minutes ago
 Emirates Islamic contributes AED5 million to Fathe ..

Emirates Islamic contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

2 minutes ago
Zhongguancun Forum opens in Beijing to explore tec ..

Zhongguancun Forum opens in Beijing to explore tech innovations

2 minutes ago
 Emaar Development approves AED2.7 billion dividend ..

Emaar Development approves AED2.7 billion dividend for 2024

3 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG takes lead in Classic Brugge ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG takes lead in Classic Brugge-De Panne, Volta a Catalunya

3 minutes ago
 Korea wildfire death toll rises to 26

Korea wildfire death toll rises to 26

3 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Aviation partner with Archer to deploy f ..

Abu Dhabi Aviation partner with Archer to deploy first 'Midnight' electric aircr ..

4 minutes ago
 China launches new data relay satellite

China launches new data relay satellite

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East