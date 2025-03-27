UAE organises Eid Al Fitr celebrations for workers across country

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025) The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) is organising social and recreational events for workers during the Eid Al Fitr holiday under the slogan “Our Workers, the Pulse of Our Business” in 10 different locations across the UAE.

The events are held in collaboration with the ministry’s partners, including the Ministry of Interior, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security, the General Commands of Abu Dhabi Police, Dubai Police, Sharjah Police, and municipalities across the country.

Additionally, Abu Dhabi Ports Group; the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, Dubai Civil Defence, the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs in the Emirate of Dubai, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Sharjah’s Labour Standards Development Authority, the National Ambulance, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, and Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ).

The celebratory activities form part of the ministry’s ongoing commitment to including workers in all national celebrations, events, and holidays to enhance their social integration, in line with its vision to ensure their happiness, quality of life, and well-being, while highlighting their vital role in the country’s sustainable development.

The programme includes entertainment activities, competitions, and prizes awarded to workers at each event location.