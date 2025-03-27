UAE Organises Eid Al Fitr Celebrations For Workers Across Country
Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2025 | 03:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025) The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) is organising social and recreational events for workers during the Eid Al Fitr holiday under the slogan “Our Workers, the Pulse of Our Business” in 10 different locations across the UAE.
The events are held in collaboration with the ministry’s partners, including the Ministry of Interior, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security, the General Commands of Abu Dhabi Police, Dubai Police, Sharjah Police, and municipalities across the country.
Additionally, Abu Dhabi Ports Group; the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, Dubai Civil Defence, the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs in the Emirate of Dubai, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Sharjah’s Labour Standards Development Authority, the National Ambulance, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, and Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ).
The celebratory activities form part of the ministry’s ongoing commitment to including workers in all national celebrations, events, and holidays to enhance their social integration, in line with its vision to ensure their happiness, quality of life, and well-being, while highlighting their vital role in the country’s sustainable development.
The programme includes entertainment activities, competitions, and prizes awarded to workers at each event location.
Recent Stories
Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
AD Ports Group to develop petroleum storage terminal at Khalifa Port
AQUA Properties contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Prescott Real Estate Development contributes 6 residential units to support 'Fat ..
Jafza expands Logistics Park with AED90 million investment t
Emirates Islamic contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Zhongguancun Forum opens in Beijing to explore tech innovations
Emaar Development approves AED2.7 billion dividend for 2024
UAE Team Emirates-XRG takes lead in Classic Brugge-De Panne, Volta a Catalunya
Korea wildfire death toll rises to 26
Abu Dhabi Aviation partner with Archer to deploy first 'Midnight' electric aircr ..
China launches new data relay satellite
More Stories From Middle East
-
Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign44 seconds ago
-
AD Ports Group to develop petroleum storage terminal at Khalifa Port54 seconds ago
-
AQUA Properties contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign1 minute ago
-
Kuwait oil price up 4 cents to $77.40 pb1 minute ago
-
Prescott Real Estate Development contributes 6 residential units to support 'Father Endowments'2 minutes ago
-
Jafza expands Logistics Park with AED90 million investment t2 minutes ago
-
Emirates Islamic contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign2 minutes ago
-
Zhongguancun Forum opens in Beijing to explore tech innovations2 minutes ago
-
Emaar Development approves AED2.7 billion dividend for 20243 minutes ago
-
UAE Team Emirates-XRG takes lead in Classic Brugge-De Panne, Volta a Catalunya3 minutes ago
-
Korea wildfire death toll rises to 263 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Aviation partner with Archer to deploy first 'Midnight' electric aircraft4 minutes ago