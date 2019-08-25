UAE organises workshop to build capacities of Uzbek leaders

TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2019) The UAE government organised a specialist workshop on quality and government excellence, in a bid to build the capacities of Uzbek government leaders and strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The two-day workshop aimed to teach its participants to design a road map for excellence and institutional development, and promote a culture of quality and leadership among government authorities.

Ruslan Dabletov, Minister of Justice of Uzbekistan, highlighted the importance of benefitting from the UAE’s expertise and successful practices, while noting the success of the training workshops organised by the UAE government.

Mariam Al Hammadi, Deputy Director-General of Government Performance and Excellence at the Cabinet of Ministers Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, said that the workshop reflects the keenness of the UAE government to spread its expertise in government performance development and promote the culture of overall quality, to help improve the performance of Uzbek government authorities.

The participants in the workshop, moderated by Marwan Al Zaabi, Director of the Sheikh Khalifa Government Excellence Programme of the Cabinet of Ministers Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, were briefed about the foundations of overall quality, to enable them to assess the capacities of their institutions and begin applying quality and excellence tools, strategic planning and performance management.

They were also introduced to the philosophy of ongoing development, the role of leaders in supporting production, and monitoring tools to ensure constant improvements in performance.

The strategic partnership agreement between the UAE and Uzbekistan includes the launch of training initiatives and workshops covering 19 topics, as well as 120 quality-related initiatives over the next three years, with 73 programmes to be launched this year.