UAE outclass Spain 6-4 in sizzling start to Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Dubai 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2021) The UAE kicked off their Intercontinental Cup with a win over Spain as Senegal and Iran also take three points.

Four sizzling matches kicked off the tenth edition of the Tecnotree Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup in Dubai, as the world’s top teams 48 goals between them on Day 1.

Kotenev was the world champions’ hero as he found an essential extra time goal for Russia against Japan on Day 1 of the Intercontinental Cup.

The Whites tasted victory, outclassing Spain to win 6-4, and Senegal turned over the European champions Portugal convincingly in Group A, while defending champions Iran turned their first match against Paraguay around in style to seal the three points.