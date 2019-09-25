UrduPoint.com
UAE Outlines New And Promising Future By Entering Space Field: Ajman Ruler

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 10:45 PM

UAE outlines new and promising future by entering space field: Ajman Ruler

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has said that the UAE has drawn a new and promising future for the region through entering space field

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has said that the UAE has drawn a new and promising future for the region through entering space field.

The country is preparing an appropriate working environment for innovation and exploration by relying on its youth to promote scientific research in the light of the wisdom of the leadership that is keen on achieving bright future under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, he added.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid noted, "25th September, 2019 is an exceptional day for a great event in the history of our country in order to create a promising future in the space field and entering scientific and discoveries field and contributing to serving the mankind, which would boost the status of our country globally and supports the development across all fields.

"

He added that the UAE is celebrating Hazza Al Mansoori and Sultan Al Neyadi as first Emirati astronauts qualified for this mission, and commends their scientific and practical capabilities.

Sheikh Humaid expressed happiness at the launch of the first space mission of an Emirati Astronaut as part of the UAE Astronaut Programme. He noted that the mission will make the country an attractive scientific hub for exceptional skills and a key of hope and happiness for the region and the Arab and Islamic nations.

He indicated that the spaceflight is a positive milestone that proves the growth of the UAE space sector. The UAE has planned 'Hope Mars Mission', a space exploration probe mission to Mars. The spacecraft is set to arrive at Mars in 2021 to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the founding of the UAE.

He also prayed for the success of Emirati astronaut and wished him good luck as well as safe spaceflight.

