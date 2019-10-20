UAE overwhelm Ireland in 2nd day of T20 cricket

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2019) The UAE's cricketers overwhelmed Ireland this evening in a Group B match on the second day of the International Cricket Council, ICC, T20 World Cup Qualifier.

Batting first, the strongly-fancied Irish crumbled under the UAE attack, reaching a total of only 125 all out. Six wickets went down in the last ten balls.

Starting at a furious pace, the UAE reached 129 for 5, with 18 balls left, winning by 5 wickets.

In the other Group B match at Abu Dhabi's Zayed Cricket Stadium, the British Channel Island of Jersey comprehensively outclassed their Nigerian opponents for a victory by 69 runs.

Jersey amassed a total of 184 for 4, the highest score ever for the island in T20 International cricket.

In response, Nigeria, never near to meeting the run rate required, managed only 115 for 7.

In the Group A games in Dubai, Papua - New Guinea crushed their opponents, Bermuda.

Batting first, Bermuda reached only 89 runs all out. Papua -New Guinea got to 90 without losing a single wicket, for a 10 wicket victory and with 10.2 overs in hand.

The Netherlands ran out victors by 44 runs against Namibia, scoring 140 for 6, before skittling out the southern African team for 96.

The final Group A game pitted Scotland against Kenya. Batting first, the Scots made 179 for 6. Their bowlers then held the Kenyans to 139 for 8, for a 31 run Scottish victory.