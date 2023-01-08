UAE, Pakistan advancing parliamentary cooperation

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2023) ABU DHABI, 8th January, 2023 (WAM) – The UAE and Pakistan discussed the prospects of strengthening parliamentary cooperation between the two sides.

This came as a delegation of the UAE Federal National Council's Parliamentary Division, led by Dr.

Nidal Mohamed Al-Tunaiji, Head of the Division's Group in the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA), met with Nuzhat Sadiq, Member of the Senate of Pakistan, to discuss ways to strengthen parliamentary cooperation relations between the two sides, on the sidelines of the participation of the FNC in the thirteenth plenary session of the APA, now taking place in Antalya, Republic of Türkiye, from January 8-10, 2023.

The distinctive relations between the UAE and the Republic of Pakistan were highlighted at the meeting, and the importance of advancing cooperation between the two parliaments was stressed during the APA meetings.