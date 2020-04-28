UAE, Pakistan agree to evacuate Pakistani workers

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2020) Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and Zulfiqar Bukhari, Special Assistant to Pakistan’s Prime Minister and Minister of Overseas Pakistanis, discussed, through video conferencing, the cooperation between the UAE and Pakistan to facilitate the return of Pakistani workers whose contracts have expired or wish to benefit from the "Early Leave" initiative.

The initiative was launched by the UAE to enable residents to return to their countries and support them during the difficult conditions facing the entire world, following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to evacuate Pakistani workers wishing to leave the country, in cooperation with relevant authorities from the two countries, as well as to prioritise workers whose employment contracts have ended.

Al Hamli praised the cooperation of the Pakistani government to facilitate the return of Pakistani workers from the UAE.

Bukhari lauded the UAE’s keenness to protect all workers in the country from the novel coronavirus, including those from Pakistan, as well as for launching the initiative.