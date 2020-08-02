UAE, Pakistan discuss cooperation in labour field

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2020) Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, have discussed ways to boost cooperation and bilateral ties between the UAE and Pakistan in labour issues.

During the meeting, which was recently held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in Dubai, both sides stressed their keenness to continue implementing plans and projects in line with the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the two countries related to labour fields.

Al Hamli explained a series of labour initiatives and decisions that support employers and employees in the private sector and enable them to face the effects of the coronavirus, COVID-19, crisis.

He also presented the "Early Leave Initiative" which allows residents working in the private sector to return to their countries by taking early annual leave or agreeing with their companies to take unpaid leave.

Bukhari commended the UAE’s efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus and protect all workers, including Pakistanis, and hailed the humanitarian initiatives that benefit workers.

The meeting was attended by Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Acting Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for Communication and International Relations, Ghulam Dastagir, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, along with a number of officials from both sides.