UAE, Pakistan To Boost Defence Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 12:30 PM

UAE, Pakistan to boost defence cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2021) The UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Alzaabi, has discussed with Zobaida Jalal, Pakistani Federal Minister for Defence Production, ways to further develop relations between the two countries and reviewed current regional and international developments.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed both countries' experience in combating the coronavirus pandemic, the UAE's humanitarian efforts in this regard and its aid to affected countries, as well as the importance of solidarity and international cooperation to limit the effects of the pandemic.

The UAE Ambassador emphasised the depth of UAE-Pakistan ties and both countries' continuous eagerness to enhance them across all fields.

He also invited Minister Jalal to attend the International Defence Exhibition & Conference (IDEX) organised by the UAE in February.

Ambassador Alzaabi pointed out that the exhibition is an important platform to review the latest developments in the defence industries in terms of advanced and innovative technology and equipment. The event will also help establish partnerships between various participating parties and major international companies.

For her part, Jalal commended the distinguished relations between the two friendly countries, praising the UAE defence industries and expressing Pakistan's desire to work with the UAE in this field and in all areas of common interest.

