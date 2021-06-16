UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE, Pakistan To Boost Trade And Investment: UAE Minister Of Foreign Trade

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 12:00 PM

UAE, Pakistan to boost trade and investment: UAE Minister of Foreign Trade

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2021) The Pakistan Business Council in Dubai on Tuesday evening organised the second trade session with Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, to discuss new business opportunities, boosting bilateral trade volume between the UAE and Pakistan and capitalising on Expo 2020 opportunity.

The minister was accompanied by Afzaal Mahmood, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, along with several Pakistani businessmen and businesswomen who are based in the UAE.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi said, "We are prepared to provide full assistance to the Pakistani businesses in enabling more Pakistani entrepreneurs and businessmen to explore the opportunities available in the UAE market."

He added that the UAE and Pakistan share deep bilateral relations based on a long history, trust, and respect and trade that showed growth even during the tough times that were seen throughout the world.

"For us, Pakistan is among the top 25 important strategic global trade partners. In terms of imports, the UAE is Pakistan’s second-biggest partner. Both countries also have significant investments in various sectors in each other’s economies such as real estate. The UAE recently announced the 100 percent foreign ownership law, which has spurred economic activity and been hailed by the business community around the world," Dr. Al Zeyoudi noted.

The first meeting between the minister and Pakistan Business Council was held in the first week of May 2021, which discussed various business opportunities and ways to strengthen trade between the two countries.

The meeting was successfully concluded with a resolution to boost trade volume between UAE and Pakistan amounted from around AED30 billion (US$8.19 billion-2019) to doubling it over the next five years.

Highlighting Expo 2020 mega opportunity for businesses, Mahmood said, "Our two economies complement each other, so we need to understand where the value-added advantage lies and how we can support each other. We work with that spirit with the UAE. The Pakistan government has announced several initiatives that will attract the foreign business community to explore several sectors in Pakistan such as tourism, agriculture, fashion, and hospitality."

"Pakistan will be participating at the Expo 2020 Dubai with its pavilion under the theme ‘Pakistan: The Hidden Treasure’ and we encourage everyone to come and visit," he added. "You will see everything about Pakistan’s history, culture, agriculture, tourism, and hospitality. We invite more and more Pakistan businesses to come forward and sign up for the expo."

Ahmed Shaikhani, President of the Pakistan Business Council in Dubai, said that there are several opportunities for both nations to collaborate and strengthen existing ties. Both nations are already in talks to work together in segments such as agritech, healthcare and wellness, manufacturing, logistics, information technology and food security as "Pakistan has a wealth of expertise in the agriculture sector which we can share with our UAE partners".

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution World Technology Business Agriculture UAE Dubai Visit May 2020 Market From Government Share Top Billion

Recent Stories

AJK govt presents budget for FY 2021-11 today

4 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi approves pilot test of advanced scanners ..

11 minutes ago

Emirates Steel’s headquarter receives LEED Plati ..

12 minutes ago

Protests, strikes in Greece over disputed labour l ..

20 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 46 lives, infects 1,038 more peopl ..

20 minutes ago

12 killed in Mexico bus crash

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.