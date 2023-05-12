UAE, Paraguayan parliaments accelerating collaboration

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2023) The Federal National Council (FNC) General Secretariat in Dubai hosted a meeting between members of the Emirati- Latin-North American Parliaments' Friendship Committee in the presence of Carlos Sebastian García Altieri, member of the Chamber of Deputies of Paraguay.

The Friendship Committee was headed by Dr. Tariq Humaid Al Tayer.



During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways of strengthening parliamentary cooperation between the FNC and Paraguay’s parliament.



They also praised their strong and growing parliamentary ties, which are based on a joint cooperation agreement signed in 2014 with the Group of Latin America and Caribbean Countries, (GRULAC) of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU). The Republic of Paraguay is a key member of this group.

