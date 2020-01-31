UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Parliament Condemns Interventions In Arab Countries' Internal Affairs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 05:30 PM

UAE Parliament condemns interventions in Arab countries' internal affairs

OUAGADOUGOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2020) The United Arab Emirates has underlined the importance of consolidating pan-Islamic solidarity by adhering to the principles of participatory dialogue and joint action between all Islamic countries to resolve disputes by peaceful means.

This was stated by Adnan Hamad Al Hammadi, head of the UAE Federal National Council's delegation to the15th Session of the Conference of the Federation of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's Member States held in Burkina Faso on 27-30 January 2020.

Al Hammadi reiterated the UAE's condemnation of foreign violations and interventions in Arab countries' affairs and causes, including the crises in Yemen, Syria, Libya, and Iraq.

"Justice entails full collaboration on reaching peaceful solutions to these crises through dialogue and negotiation," he added, underscoring the need to protect affected civilians and ensure their rights for safety, security, social services and all amenities of a decent life.

"As justice is a fundamental principle of peaceful coexistence between nations, we affirm that the values of tolerance, coexistence and dialogue between human cultures are prerequisites for international peace and security," he added, highlighting the Human Fraternity Meeting hosted by the UAE in February 2019, which resulted in the signing of the Document on Human Fraternity by Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, and Pope Francis of the Catholic Church.

"The Palestinian cause is a central issue for the Arab and Islamic nations," Al Hammadi added, condemning all Israeli violations against the Palestinian people, and any actions by the Israeli occupation forces aimed at altering the legal status or demographic composition of East Jerusalem, or any arbitrary steps that undermine international efforts to reach a two-state solution and achieve peace.

Related Topics

Syria Condemnation Yemen Iraq UAE Jerusalem Burkina Faso Libya United Arab Emirates January February 2019 2020 Church All Arab

Recent Stories

UAE Parliament condemns interventions in Arab coun ..

1 minute ago

Foreigners in Beijing reminded to avoid going to c ..

12 minutes ago

Putin's Remark About Issachar Case Not Assessment ..

12 minutes ago

Trials for KP U21 Tehsils Games in Dir Upper begin ..

12 minutes ago

Expanding outreach of family management services i ..

12 minutes ago

French citizens evacuated from Wuhan land in Franc ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.