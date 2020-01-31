UAE Parliament condemns interventions in Arab countries' internal affairs

(@FahadShabbir)

OUAGADOUGOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2020) The United Arab Emirates has underlined the importance of consolidating pan-Islamic solidarity by adhering to the principles of participatory dialogue and joint action between all Islamic countries to resolve disputes by peaceful means.

This was stated by Adnan Hamad Al Hammadi, head of the UAE Federal National Council's delegation to the15th Session of the Conference of the Federation of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's Member States held in Burkina Faso on 27-30 January 2020.

Al Hammadi reiterated the UAE's condemnation of foreign violations and interventions in Arab countries' affairs and causes, including the crises in Yemen, Syria, Libya, and Iraq.

"Justice entails full collaboration on reaching peaceful solutions to these crises through dialogue and negotiation," he added, underscoring the need to protect affected civilians and ensure their rights for safety, security, social services and all amenities of a decent life.

"As justice is a fundamental principle of peaceful coexistence between nations, we affirm that the values of tolerance, coexistence and dialogue between human cultures are prerequisites for international peace and security," he added, highlighting the Human Fraternity Meeting hosted by the UAE in February 2019, which resulted in the signing of the Document on Human Fraternity by Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, and Pope Francis of the Catholic Church.

"The Palestinian cause is a central issue for the Arab and Islamic nations," Al Hammadi added, condemning all Israeli violations against the Palestinian people, and any actions by the Israeli occupation forces aimed at altering the legal status or demographic composition of East Jerusalem, or any arbitrary steps that undermine international efforts to reach a two-state solution and achieve peace.