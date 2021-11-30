UrduPoint.com

UAE Parliament Participates In UN Meetings On Global COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 11:00 PM

MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2021) Marwan Obaid Al Muhairi, Member of the Federal National Council (FNC) Parliamentary Division at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), participated in a panel discussion of the Standing Committee on United Nations Affairs during the IPU’s 143rd General Assembly and the 208th Governing Council meetings held in Madrid.

Speaking before a panel session on the global vaccination campaign to end the COVID-19 pandemic, Al Muhairi said the UAE believes in the importance of international cooperation and solidarity in ensuring equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to all countries.

"The UAE launched the 'Hope Consortium', a complete end-to-end supply chain solution delivering millions of COVID-19 vaccines anywhere in the world to facilitate and support the distribution of 6 billion vaccine doses around the world," he said, while citing the country's contribution to international efforts made to stem the impact of the pandemic.

The UAE, he added, donated US$50 million to facilitate transporting vaccines to 3.6 billion people globally.

He also pointed out that the UAE is among the first countries to support humanitarian initiatives during the COVID-19 pandemic, with UAE aid accounting for 80 percent of the international response to affected countries during the pandemic.

"Over 135 countries have benefitted from the Emirati aid since the onset of the crisis," he said, adding that the UAE backed the Glasgow Leaders’ Declaration on Forests and Land Use, and launched the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM for Climate) in addition to its project to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050

