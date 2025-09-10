UAE Parliament Speaker Condemns Israeli Attack On Qatar
Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2025 | 05:01 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2025) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), sent a message of solidarity to Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim, Speaker of Qatar’s Shura Council, expressing the UAE’s full backing for all measures taken by Qatar to confront the repercussions of the Israeli brutal aggression.
The Speaker of the Federal National Council also expressed his confidence that Qatar, with its history, the wisdom of its leadership and its deep Arab roots, will emerge stronger and more resilient.
Ghobash and the FNC members strongly condemned the cowardly Israeli attack on Qatar’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, calling it a blatant crime against international law, the UN Charter and the principles of state sovereignty.
“This reckless aggression and hostile approach undermine stability across the entire region,” Ghobash said, stressing that it not only targeted Qatar but also directly threatened the security of the Gulf Cooperation Council, the Arab world, and broader regional and international stability.
He also extended his sincere condolences on the martyrdom of a member of the Internal Security Force as a result of the blatant attack, praying to Allah Almighty to grant him mercy, bless his family with patience and solace, and grant the injured security personnel a speedy recovery.
Recent Stories
German companies membership at Abu Dhabi Chamber climbs 17%
Karachi rains trigger flooding; Shahrah-e-Bhutto washed away, Thado Dam overflow ..
German companies membership at Abu Dhabi Chamber climbs 17%
EU Commission chief to propose new measures to address Gaza crisis
EU Commission chief to propose new measures to address Gaza crisis
Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to compete in final two rounds of UIM F2 World Champion ..
Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to compete in final two rounds of UIM F2 World Champion ..
UAE President arrives in Doha on fraternal visit, received by Emir of Qatar
UAE President arrives in Doha on fraternal visit, received by Emir of Qatar
EMSTEEL launches world’s first pilot of Electric Process Gas Heaters in steelm ..
UAE Parliament Speaker condemns Israeli attack on Qatar
Dubai Business Events wins Association Development Award at regional ICCA Summit
More Stories From Middle East
-
German companies membership at Abu Dhabi Chamber climbs 17%4 seconds ago
-
German companies membership at Abu Dhabi Chamber climbs 17%11 seconds ago
-
EU Commission chief to propose new measures to address Gaza crisis14 seconds ago
-
EU Commission chief to propose new measures to address Gaza crisis19 seconds ago
-
Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to compete in final two rounds of UIM F2 World Championship19 seconds ago
-
Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to compete in final two rounds of UIM F2 World Championship26 seconds ago
-
UAE President arrives in Doha on fraternal visit, received by Emir of Qatar28 seconds ago
-
UAE President arrives in Doha on fraternal visit, received by Emir of Qatar35 seconds ago
-
EMSTEEL launches world’s first pilot of Electric Process Gas Heaters in steelmaking54 seconds ago
-
UAE Parliament Speaker condemns Israeli attack on Qatar1 minute ago
-
Dubai Business Events wins Association Development Award at regional ICCA Summit1 minute ago
-
14th International Government Communication Forum begins in Sharjah4 minutes ago