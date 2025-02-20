Open Menu

UAE Parliamentary Delegation To Attend 7th Arab Parliament Conference In Cairo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2025 | 02:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), will lead the UAE Parliamentary Division's delegation participating in the 7th Arab Parliament Conference and the Arab Parliament Speakers and Heads of Councils, scheduled for tomorrow, Friday, at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo.

The conference's main agenda will focus on forming a unified Arab parliamentary stance to support the Palestinian people's resilience and reject displacement proposals. A unified action plan will be issued, outlining steps Arab parliamentarians will take to support the Palestinian cause in light of the ongoing challenges it faces.

This year, the conference will be jointly managed with the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union to strengthen Arab parliamentary diplomacy to advance the region's interests and defend its causes.

