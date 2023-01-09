UrduPoint.com

UAE Parliamentary Division Highlights Importance Of Multilateral Diplomacy At APA General Assembly

Published January 09, 2023

UAE Parliamentary Division highlights importance of multilateral diplomacy at APA General Assembly

ANTALYA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2023) Dr. Nidal Mohammed Al Tunaiji, Head of the UAE Parliamentary Division at the Asian Parliamentary Association (APA), and Mohammed Issa, Vice Chair of the Division, participated in the 18th APA General Assembly held today in Antalya, Türkiye.

During the group’s speech, Al Tunaiji talked about ways of strengthening pluralism within the world’s changing dynamics, and noted that current challenges and crises underscore the urgent need to promote multilateral diplomacy in addressing international crises.

She also pointed out that the UAE believes that the pluralism of various global players must be based on the values of tolerance and human fraternity, stressing the importance of interfaith dialogue and agreeing on common values. Under this framework, she highlighted the signing of the Human Fraternity Document in Abu Dhabi in February 2019.

She also affirmed the urgent need to revive pluralism and confidence in the United Nations (UN), the entity that gathers the world’s states and the international community to address the most pressing challenges, most notably climate change, international terrorism, new pandemics and nuclear weapons.

The UAE Parliamentary Division underscored the importance of committing to laws, agreements and international treaties, including the UN Charter, UN Security Council resolutions and international humanitarian law, as well as working together to maintain international peace and security.

During the session, the assembly’s official members were elected, and its executive board president’s report was discussed and approved, as well as the secretary-general’s report on the association’s activities.

