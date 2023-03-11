MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2023) The UAE Parliamentary Division participated today in the 35th Session of the Forum of Women Parliamentarians which took place on the sidelines of the 146th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and related meetings in Bahrain.

Sarah Falaknaz, Rapporteur of the Standing Committee on Peace and International Security at IPU, presented for discussion a draft resolution titled "Cyberattacks and cybercrimes: The new risks to the global security".

Falaknaz expressed the IPU's condemnation of all forms of cyberattacks and cybercrimes and acknowledged the urgency of fighting these crimes through international cooperation, effective legal frameworks and confidence-building measures among countries to Apprehend cyber criminals.

Participants will also discuss the draft resolution from a gender perspective and issue recommendations on gender-related amendments.