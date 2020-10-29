UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Parliamentary Division Participates In First Session Of Arab Parliament In Cairo

Thu 29th October 2020 | 07:00 PM

UAE Parliamentary Division participates in first session of Arab Parliament in Cairo

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2020) The Federal National Council, FNC, Parliamentary Division participated in the first session of the first ordinary term of the third legislative chapter of the Arab Parliament, held today at the headquarters of the Secretariat-General of the Arab League.

Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, Vice President of the Arab Parliament and member of UAE Parliamentary Division, highlighted the importance of today’s session, which is being held following the selection of Adel Al Asoumi as President of the parliament while hoping that the parliament, under his presidency, will accomplish achievements on an Arab level, especially during this critical period when many Arab nations are facing crisis, in addition to the coronavirus pandemic, which is affecting the economies of Arab countries and the rest of the world.

Al Yamahi also commended the support of Arab leaders, most notably President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for the parliament and their efforts to reinforce its role in facing regional challenges.

The political, economic, social and legal committees submitted their reports and recommendations to the parliament for approval, he added while pointing out that these reports addressed key Arab issues, most notably the Palestinian cause.

The session also presented a report on the region’s political and security developments, especially the situations in Yemen, Libya, Lebanon and Iraq, he said in conclusion.

